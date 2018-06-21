Water temps heating up, so is the fishing

By Captain Rick Bennett

The Rod Man

Water temps, as well as the air, are heating up and so is the fishing. Virtually everything is biting, at the right place and the right time. Early morning and late evening, generally, are the best times in this kind of heat. Tide is still very important as is the moon.

INSHORE: Reds and flounder are biting well. Both can be found in the waterway, the creeks and the inlets. Soft plastics, such as Z-Man curly tails and paddle tails work great and live bait fished on Carolina rigs are hard to beat. I prefer the falling tide for reds and the rising tide for flounder.

NEAR SHORE: Spanish mackerel are doing their usual thing on clarkspoons, jigs and deep divers. Best fishing is around the inlet mouths and along the beach from 20-40 feet of depth. Don’t forget the near shore artificial reef’s for some nice flounder fishing.

OFFSHORE: The king mackerel bite has been super. One morning, recently, we limited out and headed home from the 10-mile area by 11:00 AM. Super trip with lots of drag screaming strikes and landings. Mahi are biting mostly in the 20+ mile areas. Live bait, cigar minnows and ballyhoo will get you some fish.

GULF STREAM: Larger mahi are biting well. Billfish are doing their thing as well. Wahoo and a few tuna can be found too, but the water is really heating up and slowing the meat fishing down.

CAPE FEAR RIVER: Flounder, reds and a few trout are biting. Again, it’s being in the right area at the right time. Early and late daylight hours are best.

UPCOMING: For you near shore fishermen, the mahi will soon come in to the 10-mile areas. With the rise of the water temps, good and better flounder fishing will turn on at the near shore artificial reef’s.

Contact Captain Rick Bennett at 910-520-7661 or rodman@rod-man.com