Trending
Lumina News
You are at:»»Wrightsville Beach police arrest man for strangulation, drug possession

Wrightsville Beach police arrest man for strangulation, drug possession

0
By on News

Wrightsville Beach police arrested a Wilmington man on charges he tried to strangle a woman on the beach’s north end early Friday, June 1. Police charged Hunter Terrell Colon, 23, with assault by strangulation, assault on a female, possession of cocaine with intent to sell or deliver, possession of Xanax and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police responded to public access No. 2 on the beach’s north end at about 1 a.m. on Friday after a third party called to report a woman being beaten by a man. When they arrived, they found that the suspect had left the scene, and called in a dog from the Wilmington Police Department to try to locate him.

After an interview with the woman, police took out a warrant for Colon’s arrest, which was executed later that afternoon when he was spotted walking over the Trask Drawbridge by police. After finding cocaine, Xanax, a scale and small baggies, police also filed the drug possession charges against him.

Copyright 2018 Lumina News. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann