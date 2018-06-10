Wrightsville Beach police arrest man for strangulation, drug possession

Wrightsville Beach police arrested a Wilmington man on charges he tried to strangle a woman on the beach’s north end early Friday, June 1. Police charged Hunter Terrell Colon, 23, with assault by strangulation, assault on a female, possession of cocaine with intent to sell or deliver, possession of Xanax and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police responded to public access No. 2 on the beach’s north end at about 1 a.m. on Friday after a third party called to report a woman being beaten by a man. When they arrived, they found that the suspect had left the scene, and called in a dog from the Wilmington Police Department to try to locate him.

After an interview with the woman, police took out a warrant for Colon’s arrest, which was executed later that afternoon when he was spotted walking over the Trask Drawbridge by police. After finding cocaine, Xanax, a scale and small baggies, police also filed the drug possession charges against him.