Airlie Gardens to host Family Fun Night on July 28th

Reilly the Goose Dog will be the star of Airlie Gardens’ 6th Annual Family Fun Night on Saturday, July 28th from 5 to 8 p.m. At this special after-hours event, both the young and young at heart will enjoy games, crafts, face painting, nature activities and educational booths.

There will be live music by Mr. Mark, a meet and greet with Reilly the Goose Dog, an inflatable obstacle course, and Port City Gymnastics’ Flip N’ Fun Bus. Food Trucks, including Arepa St., P.T.’s Olde Fashioned Grille, Poor Piggy’s BBQ & Granny Niece’s Ice Cream, will also be at the event.

Family Fun Night tickets are $5 in advance and $9 on the day of the event. Space is limited, and tickets can be purchased online or in the Airlie Gardens gift shop. Tickets must be purchased for children ages three and up.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the care of Reilly, the working goose dog of Airlie Gardens. Reilly was adopted from Carolina Border Collie Rescue in 2012, and “hired” to help manage a growing Canada Geese problem. The geese had taken up residence in the gardens, eating the turf and littering the pathways with waste. Since Reilly’s arrival, the turf has recovered and the pathways are clear, saving Airlie Gardens thousands of dollars.

Airlie Gardens is a 67-acre public garden located in New Hanover County, North Carolina. Established in 1901, the garden is a cultural and ecological component of New Hanover County and North Carolina history that features formal gardens, wildlife, historic structures, walking trails, sculptures, views of Bradley Creek, 10-acres of freshwater lakes, the celebrated 473-year-old Airlie Oak, more than 75,000 azaleas and countless camellia cultivars. The garden is made possible with the generosity of the commitment of the New Hanover County Commissioners, members, local and state grants, and the support of local residents. For information about Airlie Gardens, visit www.airliegardens.org.