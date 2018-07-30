Bellamy Mansion Museum announces Harvest Dinner

On Thursday, September 27, 2018, the Bellamy Mansion Museum will host the Harvest Dinner at the Bellamy Mansion from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Guests will enjoy an exclusive multi-course meal prepared and presented by some of North Carolina’s most celebrated chefs including Dean Neff from Pinpoint Restaurant, Ashley Capps and Travis Schultz from Buxton Hall BBQ and Lydia Clopton from Love, Lydia. Tickets include wine pairings and a unique brew from Wilmington Brewing Company. The event will also feature live music and a silent auction. Tickets are $150 per person plus tax.

Proceeds from the Harvest Dinner help fund the educational programming and preservation efforts at the Bellamy site.

The Bellamy Mansion Museum, located at 503 Market Street in Wilmington, is a non-profit educational institution dedicated to interpreting the social and architectural history of the Bellamy Mansion and promoting a greater understanding of historic preservation, architectural history and restoration methods in North Carolina.

Space is limited, and reservations are required. For more information about Harvest Dinner, to purchase tickets, donate an auction item or sponsor this event, contact Carolyn Gonzalez at (910) 251-3700, extension 306 or cgonzalez@bellamymansion.org.