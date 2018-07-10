Trending
Workers mark new lines during improvements to the Althea Gibson Tennis Complex at Empie Park. (Photo courtesy of City of Wilmington Communications Manager Melissa Talbert)

Empie Park improvement project gains ground in City of Wilmington

A $1,081,000 improvement project, funded by the city’s multi-year construction program, at Empie Park resumed last week according to Melissa Talbert, Communications Manager for the City of Wilmington.

Nine tennis courts in the Althea Gibson Tennis Complex will be resurfaced and five new lighted courts will be added to the park.

61 parking spaces and additional sidewalks connecting to the Gary Shell Cross-City Trail will constructed as part of the project.

No closures are expected at the park, tennis complex, or Cross-City Trail, and the project is scheduled to be completed in late fall.

