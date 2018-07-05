Girl Scouts Explore North Carolina for the July Patch of the Month

Raleigh, N.C. — Girl Scouts—North Carolina Coastal Pines provides girls with the opportunity to explore and learn more about the state that they call home with the July Council Patch Program, Exploring North Carolina. This patch program gives Girl Scouts a better understanding of the different regions of Eastern North Carolina, including the Coastal Plains and the Piedmont, and all that these regions have to offer. In this program, girls in all levels of Girl Scouting will discover and connect through hands-on activities.

Girl Scout programming encourages girls to learn by doing in ways that are innovative and exciting. For the July Patch of the Month, Girl Scouts will embark on an adventure and visit different sights of significance throughout the state. In the coastal plains region, suggested sites include places like the Wright Brothers National Memorial, a North Carolina Lighthouse, or the Battleship of North Carolina. To learn more or join a local troop, visit www.nccoastalpines.org or call 800-284-4475.