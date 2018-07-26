History Museum gears up for weekend fundraiser

The Wrightsville Beach Museum of History has announced a favorable shift in the forecast for its shrimperoo on Saturday evening. Also announced, The Unresolved String Band will provide live music for the event.

Silent auction items include a paddleboard rental for two from Blockade Runner Resort, as well as a new Ella Vickers style tote filled with goodies among others. Sneak peek tours of the museum’s Bordeaux Cottage will also be available, with transportation provided via golf cart shuttle.

Tickets to the event include a shrimp dinner with all the fixin’s and one beer or wine. A cash bar will also be available for attendees, courtesy of Coastal Beverage Company.

For more information, contact the Wrightsville Beach Museum of History at (910) 256-2569.