The City of Wilmington purchased the Inland Greens property in 2011 as part of the 2006 voter-approved Parks and Greenspace Bond. (Photo courtesy of Malissa Talbert, City of Wilmington)

Inland Greens Park and Golf Course set to open Thursday July 19th

The City of Wilmington will host the opening ceremony of the Inland Greens Park and Golf Course with a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. and an open house from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on July 19th. The facility is located at 5945 Inland Greens Drive.

The city made $2.7 million in improvements at the 33-acre park, starting with extensive drainage improvements and a 3/4-mile walking trail. Installation of amenities including bocce courts, a picnic shelter, bike racks, and new trees now accompany the newly renovated 9-hole par 3 golf course. A playground will be installed later this summer.

While the golf course will open for public play on July 19th at 11 a.m., tee times are now being accepted by calling 910-765-7459 or online at inlandgreensgolf.com.

 

