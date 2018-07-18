Local divers compete in weekend spearfishing competition

The 10th Annual Wrightsville Beach Spearfishing Tournament took place July 13th through 15th, bringing 63 divers together for some friendly competition at Seapath Marina.

Both free divers and scuba divers participated in bottom-fish, inshore-fish, and pelagic-fish categories while overall performance is recognized at the event’s awards ceremony. According to Sam Blount, this year’s tournament organizer, the field was split evenly between free divers and scuba divers.

“It’s a great community event and we were fortunate that everyone stayed safe and enjoyed some fantastic fishing,” said Blount, who also operates Front Line Freediving in Wilmington.

While less than favorable conditions on Saturday did deter divers from hunting for their prized catch, tournament hours were extended on Sunday to make up for the missed day in the water.

Brandon West was this year’s top performing free diver and Patrick Freeman scored the most points in the scuba diving division. Cindy Garb was the leader of the women’s division.