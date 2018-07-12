As an active participant in the North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office S.A.F.E. Unit hosted a multi-agency Checking Station at Oleander Dr. and Boathouse Rd. on Saturday, July 7th, 2018.

Law enforcement officers from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Wilmington Police Department, and several other area agencies assisted with the operation. North Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services BAT Mobile Unit was also on hand.

The NC DHHS website says that the presence of the BAT mobile unit at DWI checking stations saves time and improves efficiency while acting as a high-profile deterrent to impaired driving. Having this well-lit and clearly marked BAT mobile unit at checking stations sends a clear message to discourage motorists from driving while impaired.

Law enforcement officials arrested 5 individuals for Driving While Intoxicated. Other charges included two Implied Consent Violations, three Narcotics Violations, 23 Driving While License Revoked/Other License Violations, and other misdemeanor infractions including careless and reckless driving and resist, obstruct, & delay.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation website, the Governor’s Highway Safety Program is dedicated to promoting highway safety awareness to reduce the number of traffic crashes and fatalities in the state of North Carolina through the planning and execution of safety programs.