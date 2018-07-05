NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Joyce Hall Forbes, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned do hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned c/o J.C. Hearne, II, 265 Racine Drive, Suite 104, Wilmington, North Carolina 28403, on or before the 4th day of October 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 5th day of July 2018.

Martina Forbes Jenne, Executrix of the Estate of Joyce Hall Forbes

c/o J.C. Hearne, II

265 Racine Drive, Suite 104

Wilmington, NC 28403

July 5, 12, 19, 26, 2018

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

BEFORE THE CLERK

FILE NO. 18 E 000677

Having qualified as Administrator of the ESTATE OF DAVID HEBER PLANK JR deceased of Wilmington, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 1ST day of October 2018, or this Notice will be plead in bar of their recovery.

All persons indebted to said Estate, please make immediate payment.

Claims should be presented or paid in behalf of the undersigned at c/o the MacDonald Law Firm, PLLC, 1508 Military Cutoff Road, Suite 102, Wilmington, NC 28403.

This the 28th day of June, 2018.

PRISCILLA A. ADAMS, ADMINISTRATOR

ESTATE OF DAVID HEBER PLANK JR

James A. MacDonald

The MacDonald Law Firm, PLLC

1508 Military Cutoff Road, Suite 102

Wilmington, NC 28403

June 28, July 5, 12, 19, 2018

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

BEFORE THE CLERK

FILE NO. 18 E 000677

IN THE MATTER OF

THE ESTATE OF:

ANNE DOSHER READ

CO-EXECUTORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the Estate of Anne

Dosher Read of Charleston, South Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against the estate of said Anne Dosher Read to present them to the undersigned at the law office of Thomas J. Morgan, 19 North Fifth Avenue, Wilmington, NC on or before September 21, 2018, that being three (3) months from the first date of publication of this Notice or same shall be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate please make immediate payment.

This the 21st day of June, 2018.

Thomas Lee Read, Jr. and

William Sterling Dosher Read

Co-Executors of the

Estate of Anne Dosher Read

c/o THOMAS J. MORGAN

Attorney at Law

P.O. Box 1388

Wilmington, N. C. 28402

June 21, 28 & July 5, 12, 2018