NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Exectrix of the Estate of Clark A. Robichaux. , late, of Wilmington, New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them in care of Virginia S. Robichaux at 1407 Admiral Way, Wilmington, NC 28412, on or before October 19, 2018, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 19st day of July 2018.

Virginia S. Robichaux,

Executrix of the Estate of Clark A. Robichaux

Douglas A. Fox

YOW, FOX & MANNEN, LLP

102 N. 5th Avenue

Wilmington, NC 28401

July 19, 26, August 2, 9, 2018

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Lucile D. McIntyre (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 18th day of October 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 19th day of July 2018.

John McIntyre, Executor

4706 Waltmoor Road

Wilmington, N.C. 28409

July 19, 26, August 2, 9, 2018

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Joyce Hall Forbes, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned do hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned c/o J.C. Hearne, II, 265 Racine Drive, Suite 104, Wilmington, North Carolina 28403, on or before the 4th day of October 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 5th day of July 2018.

Martina Forbes Jenne, Executrix of the Estate of Joyce Hall Forbes

c/o J.C. Hearne, II

265 Racine Drive, Suite 104

Wilmington, NC 28403

July 5, 12, 19, 26, 2018

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

BEFORE THE CLERK

FILE NO. 18 E 000677

Having qualified as Administrator of the ESTATE OF DAVID HEBER PLANK JR deceased of Wilmington, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 1ST day of October 2018, or this Notice will be plead in bar of their recovery.

All persons indebted to said Estate, please make immediate payment.

Claims should be presented or paid in behalf of the undersigned at c/o the MacDonald Law Firm, PLLC, 1508 Military Cutoff Road, Suite 102, Wilmington, NC 28403.

This the 28th day of June, 2018.

PRISCILLA A. ADAMS, ADMINISTRATOR

ESTATE OF DAVID HEBER PLANK JR

James A. MacDonald

The MacDonald Law Firm, PLLC

1508 Military Cutoff Road, Suite 102

Wilmington, NC 28403

June 28, July 5, 12, 19, 2018