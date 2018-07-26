NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Henry Nelson Helgesen, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned, c/o Jill L. Peters Kaess, 101 N. Third Street, Suite 400, Wilmington, North Carolina 28401, on or before the 29th day of October, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 26th day of July, 2018.
Rufus Henry Temple, Jr., Executor
of the Estate of Henry Nelson Helgesen
Jill L. Peters Kaess
Smith Moore Leatherwood LLP
101 N. Third Street, Suite 400
Wilmington, NC 28401
July 26, August 2, 9, 16, 2018
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE
The undersigned having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Margaret Hoke Harrison
(Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 25th day of October 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 26th day of July 2018
Richard E. Harrison, Jr.,
Administrator
151 Farm Lake Road
Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
July 26, August 2, 9, 16, 2018
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as Exectrix of the Estate of Clark A. Robichaux. , late, of Wilmington, New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them in care of Virginia S. Robichaux at 1407 Admiral Way, Wilmington, NC 28412, on or before October 19, 2018, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 19st day of July 2018.
Virginia S. Robichaux,
Executrix of the Estate of Clark A. Robichaux
Douglas A. Fox
YOW, FOX & MANNEN, LLP
102 N. 5th Avenue
Wilmington, NC 28401
July 19, 26, August 2, 9, 2018
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Lucile D. McIntyre (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 18th day of October 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 19th day of July 2018.
John McIntyre, Executor
4706 Waltmoor Road
Wilmington, N.C. 28409
July 19, 26, August 2, 9, 2018
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Joyce Hall Forbes, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned do hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned c/o J.C. Hearne, II, 265 Racine Drive, Suite 104, Wilmington, North Carolina 28403, on or before the 4th day of October 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 5th day of July 2018.
Martina Forbes Jenne, Executrix of the Estate of Joyce Hall Forbes
c/o J.C. Hearne, II
265 Racine Drive, Suite 104
Wilmington, NC 28403
July 5, 12, 19, 26, 2018