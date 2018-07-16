For the first time in several years the Wrightsville Beach Museum of History will host the Wright Holman Shrimperoo at Causeway Cafe on Saturday, July 28th from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Participants will enjoy boiled shrimp plates and live music, in addition to a silent auction and tours of the renovations currently underway at the museum.

In the midst of a major expansion, the museum has initiated a new capital campaign for this project. Phase 1 was completed with the relocation of the 1924 Bordeaux Cottage near the site of the current museum building. Phase 2 of the museum’s expansion project involves renovations to the cottage’s interior and utility systems.

Wright Holman served on the Board of Directors for the Wrightsville Beach Museum of History. An invaluable resource throughout the years, Holman was instrumental in moving and restoring the 1909 Myers Cottage to serve as home to the museum, director Madeline Flagler said.

Tickets can be purchased on the museum’s website (www.wbmuseum.com) through July 25th for $45 each. Tickets may also be purchased for $55 each at the event.