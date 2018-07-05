Summer Watch for Me NC Program Promotes Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety

New Hanover and Pender counties part of awareness efforts

The N.C. Department of Transportation is kicking off its 2018 Watch for Me NC advertising campaign on July 2 to promote pedestrian and bicycle safety in the coastal region.

Last year, 201 pedestrians and 30 bicyclists were killed on North Carolina roadways.

Drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists will see and hear safety messages that will better educate them on relevant laws and safe behaviors.

In busy tourist areas along the coast, sidewalk stencils – which clean concrete so a message is visible – will remind pedestrians and bicyclists to watch for cars at intersections. Additionally, these safety tips will be heard on Pandora radio.

“We are excited to be partnering with New Hanover and Pender counties to proactively deliver safety messages to help raise awareness and reduce fatalities among pedestrians and bicyclists in our state,” said Hanna Cockburn, director of the department’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Division. “This media campaign is another tool to help educate pedestrians, drivers and bicyclists about how to keep themselves and others safe while on the road.”

At the same time, law enforcement officers will receive special training for enforcing bicycle and pedestrian safety laws as part of the program, which officially launched in 2012 to promote pedestrian safety. There are now 36 participating partner communities across the state.

The UNC Highway Safety Research Center provides technical support with program implementation and evaluation. For more information about the Watch for Me NC program or to see what past communities have done to improve safety, go to: http://www.watchformenc.org.