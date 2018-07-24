Tournament for kayak and paddleboard anglers takes place Saturday

On Saturday, July 28th, the 10th Annual TJM Charity Kayak and Paddleboard Fishing Tournament will take place along the Cape Fear coast in Wilmington and Wrightsville Beach. Hosted by Hook, Line and Paddle, partial proceeds from the event will benefit the New Hanover Humane Society.

Participants in the year’s tournament will meet for a captain’s meeting on Friday evening at 6:30 p.m. in the gymnasium at Grace United Methodist Church, located at 401 Grace St. in downtown Wilmington. Food will be provided by sponsors of the event, and there will also be an opportunity to take part in a raffle for a range of prizes.

Participants may register in four different divisions including flounder, redfish, trout, and the grand slam division. In an effort to make this a fun event for the entire family, anglers of all ages are encouraged to participate. Minors under the age of 18 will need the signature of a parent or guardian.

When all lines are in on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m., all anglers will meet in the parking lot at the church for a check-in. A post-tournament party including food, beverages, sponsor and vendor booths, raffles, and tournament winner’s prize ceremony and sponsor recognition will immediately follow.