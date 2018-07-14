Woman’s body found in Cape Fear River in downtown Wilmington

UPDATE: The woman has been identified as 30-year-old Suzanne M. Clarke.

—————

The body of a Wilmington woman was found in the Cape Fear River Saturday morning, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

The woman, who has not yet been named pending notification of next of kin, was found by a friend around 8:00 a.m. near Cape Fear Marina in the northern part of downtown Wilmington’s Riverwalk area. The Wilmington Fire Department pulled the body out of the water.

According to the police, the woman lived on a boat in the area. No foul play is suspected at this time.