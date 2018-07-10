Families with children enrolled at Wrightsville Beach Elementary School may consider the After School Care Program, presented by Wrightsville Beach Parks & Recreation (WBPR). Package options include 3-day or 5-day care, until 6 p.m. daily.

Students will be picked up from school by WBPR Staff and transported in the WBPR van to the Fran Russ Recreation Center in the Wrightsville Beach Municipal Complex. Wrightsville Beach residents can begin registration on June 18th, while non-residents can begin registration as early as July 2nd if their child is returning to the program.

Please visit the town’s website (towb.org) and look for the Parks & Recreation Department page for more detailed information about the program concerning fees, policies, and to view the registration form.