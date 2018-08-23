Grammy Winner Lindsey Buckingham to perform at CFCC’s Wilson Center in October

Cape Fear Community College is pleased to announce that Lindsey Buckingham, Grammy Award winner and international guitar legend, will perform at the Wilson Center on October 22 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets on sale to the public start at $35 plus fees and sales tax, and may be purchased either online (www.capefearstage.com) or through Ticket Central by calling (910) 362-7999, Monday – Friday from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Lindsey Buckingham is widely considered one of the greatest living guitar players and songwriters of our time. A Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and multiple Grammy winner, Buckingham is best known as the producer, guitarist, vocalist, and chief songwriter for Fleetwood Mac and is also widely celebrated as a solo artist. His forthcoming Solo Anthology – The Best of Lindsey Buckingham is a comprehensive record of this illustrious career. Out October 5 on Rhino Records, Buckingham’s Solo Anthology will be released as a 3-disc set on CD and digitally and will also be available as a single disc abridged release. A 6-LP vinyl release is slated for November 23.

This fall Lindsey Buckingham is touring North America in support of his Solo Anthology. The tour kicks off at Revolution Hall in Portland, OR, on October 7 and will highlight stops such as the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles on October 12, the Wilson Center on October 22, and Town Hall in New York on December 4. Tickets go on sale Saturday, August 18. Every ticket purchased online for the Lindsey Buckingham tour includes a CD or digital copy of the single-disc version of the new anthology. Fans will receive instructions via email on how to redeem the album after ticket purchase.