Annual fishing tournament benefits local charity organization

As part of the Southern Kingfish Association 2018 tournament season, 135 boats registered for this year’s S.H.A.R.E. King Mackerel Tournament hosted by Dockside Restaurant Bar and Marina. In its eighth consecutive year, nearly $25,000 was contributed to the local organization it supports.

A dinner, raffle, and silent auction was held on Friday evening along with the captain’s meeting before fishing began the following morning. Anglers could fish on Saturday and Sunday, August 11 and 12. While king mackerel was the top prize-winning species, participants could also enter divisions to weigh amberjack and dolphin, in addition to other prizes.

An aggregate weight of two king mackerel was the criteria for the top prize of the tournament, taken this year by Team East Coast Sports, captained by Randall Edens. With a aggregate weight of 58.92 lbs., Edens’s team also won the Small Boat, High Roller, and Mack Daddy divisions. Having senior angler George Edens and junior angler Riggs Edens aboard also helped the team capture the Senior and Junior divisions as well.

Other prizes went to Wendy Tillett of Team Windy Conditions for Lady Angler, who also took home the prize for the heaviest dolphin. Team Reel blessed weighed in the heaviest amberjack, while Team Windy Conditions brought home prizes for Lady Angler and the heaviest dolphin. The Scottie2Hottie division was also awarded to Team Windy Conditions for their donation of most fish, of which all was purchased by Atlantic Seafood.

Support, Hope, Assist, Reflect, Empower (S.H.A.R.E) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving children and their families who are facing difficult circumstances, serving Brunswick, Columbus, Duplin, New Hanover, Onslow, and Pender counties. Find out more about the organization by visiting its website, www.sharenc.org.