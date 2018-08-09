Trending
Sailors participating in this year's annual SAYRA Regatta, hosted by the Carolina Yacht Club, navigate the ocean course. (Photo courtesy of Barbara Howard)

Carolina Yacht Club hosts annual SAYRA Regatta

Sailors from three states – North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia – took to the waters off Wrightsville Beach at the Carolina Yacht Club’s annually hosted South Atlantic Yacht Racing Association (SAYRA) Open Regatta on August 4 and 5.

Competitors were spread out among several different divisions by vessel type including 420, Laser, Lightning, Optimist, and Sailfish. Sailors of all ages took part in the races, and the headliner of the weekend was the Laser District 12 Grand Prix Championship. Participants could be seen navigating the courses on the ocean and Banks Channel throughout the weekend.

Division winners included, Alexander Mazzeo and Thomas Mazzeo (420 – Ocean), John Cole McGee and Kathleen Hale (420 – Sound), Amaya Escudero (Laser 4.7), James Jacob (Laser Full Senior), Chase Carraway (Laser Radial Junior), Erin Jacob (Laser Radial Senior), Dan Morton, Becky Sawyer and John Sawyer (Lightning), William Tebrake (Optimist), Ian Itzkowitz (Optimist Green), Nancy Rhodes (Sailfish/19 & under), and Glenn Walker (Sailfish/Over19).

(Photos Courtesy of Barbara Howard)

