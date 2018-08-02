Despite rain, flounder and red drum continue to bite well – Weekly Fishing Report

It has been a little rainy on the coast lately. It seems like it has rained every day at some point for nearly three weeks. Surprisingly though, the fishing has been good. Bait is plentiful and that is a prescription for predator fish to come around for a tasty meal. Here’s the report:

INSHORE: Red drum and flounder have been biting very well. Live bait works very well but if you can’t do the live bait, a 1/4 ounce Z-Man jig head and a Z-Man paddle tail bait will catch the flatfish too. Reds will eat about anything that’s oily, live or dead.

NEAR SHORE: Flounder are biting at the near shore artificial reefs. King mackerel and some mahi are biting 10 miles out and sometimes closer. Spanish are biting clarkspoons along the beach from 20′ to 40′.

OFFSHORE: More kings and more mahi from 20 to 30 miles out. Live bait, cigars and ballyhoo are working best.

GULF STREAM: Bigger mahi, a few tuna and wahoo and billfish are being caught by the boats making the long trip.

CAPE FEAR RIVER: Lots of flounder around, along with reds and some trout.

UPCOMING: The hot, dog days of August are here, when you can fish early and fish deeper. It’s time to get your gear in top form for the fall run just around the corner.

Contact Captain Rick Bennett at 910-520-7661 or rodman@rod-man.com.