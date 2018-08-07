Trending
New Hanover County HazWagon. Photo courtesy of New Hanover County.

Food Waste now accepted at New Hanover County’s HazWagon

Beginning Monday, August 6, New Hanover County residents can bring unpackaged food waste in reusable containers to the county’s HazWagon. The food waste will be transported to the New Hanover County landfill for composting.

New Hanover County’s HazWagon is a mobile collection service where residents can bring household hazardous waste, electronics, and now food waste, free of charge.

The HazWagon operates from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. out of Ogden Park on Mondays, Wrightsville Beach’s municipal complex on Wednesdays, and Mike Chappell Park in Carolina Beach on Fridays.

“We believe that leveraging the HazWagon’s popularity and convenience will be a great way to increase the amount of food waste that we divert away from landfill disposal,” said Environmental Management Director Joe Suleyman.

Learn more about the county’s Food Waste Composting Program, including what can and can’t be composted, on New Hanover County Environmental Management’s website.

