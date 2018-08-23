Foreclosures

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

JDR 970395-7586

NORTH CAROLINA

NEW HANOVER COUNTY

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 18 CVS 655

BRANCH BANKING AND TRUST COMPANY,

Plaintiff,

vs.

WILLIAM T. ELROD, a/k/a

WILLIAM T. ELROD, SR.,

PATRICIA G. ELROD,

and SMS-GS FINANCIAL, LLC.,

Defendants.

Under and by virtue of the provisions of the Mortgage on Real Property executed by the Defendant William T. Elrod, a/k/a William T. Elrod, Sr. and the Defendant Patricia G. Elrod dated October 31, 2001 to Branch Banking and Trust Company of South Carolina, mortgagee; default having been made in payment of the indebtedness thereby secured; and the necessary findings to permit foreclosure having been made by the New Hanover County Superior Court pursuant to the Judicial Foreclosure Order entered on July 16, 2018 and filed on July 16, 2018 with the Clerk of Superior Court of New Hanover County; the undersigned Commissioner will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash, the property conveyed in said mortgage, the same lying and being in the County of New Hanover and State of North Carolina, and more particularly described as follows:

Being all of Lot 38, Section 1 of Crosswinds, as the same is shown on the map thereof recorded in Map Book 27, at Page 133 through 134, in the Office of the Register of Deeds of New Hanover County, North Carolina.

SUBJECT TO the Declaration of Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions of Crosswinds, as recorded in Book 1388, at Pages 1271 through 1279 in the Office of the Register of Deeds of New Hanover County, North Carolina.

PROPERTY ADDRESS/LOCATION:

4720 Rushing Drive Wilmington, NC 28409

DATE OF SALE:

August 31, 2018

TIME OF SALE:

10:30 A.M.

LOCATION OF SALE:

New Hanover County Courthouse

RECORD OWNER(S):

William T. Elrod and wife, Patricia G. Elrod

TERMS OF THE SALE:

(1) This sale will be made subject to: (a) all prior liens, encumbrances, easements, right-of-ways, restrictive covenants or other restrictions of record affecting the property; (b) property taxes and assessments for the year in which the sale occurs, as well as any prior years; (c) federal tax liens with respect to which proper notice was not given to the Internal Revenue Service; (d) federal tax liens to which proper notice was given to the Internal Revenue Service and to which the right of redemption applies; (e) the provisions of the Judicial Foreclosure Order entered by the Court on July 16, 2018; and (f) the confirmation of the sale by the Court pursuant to the provisions of G.S. §1-339.28.

(2) The property is being sold “as is”. Neither the Plaintiff nor the undersigned Commissioner makes any warranties or representations concerning the property, including but not limited to, the physical or environmental condition of the property. Further, the undersigned Commissioner makes no title warranties with respect to the title to the property.

(3) The highest bidder will be responsible for the payment of revenue stamps payable to the Register of Deeds and any final court and/or auditing fees payable to the Clerk of Superior Court which are assessed on the high bid resulting from this foreclosure sale.

(4) At the time of the sale, the highest bidder will be required to make a cash deposit of five percent (5%) of the bid, or $750.00, whichever is greater, with the remaining balance of the bid amount to be paid on the day following the expiration of the applicable ten (10) day upset bid period.

This the 27th day of July, 2018.

L.E. (Trey) Taylor, III, Commissioner

117 S. Ormond Avenue

Goldsboro, NC 27530

Telephone: (919) 734-1841

August 23, 30, 2018