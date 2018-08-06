NCCAA to host forum concerning state’s ongoing opioid epidemic

North Carolina’s Opioid Action Plan for 2017-2021, indicates that from 1999 to 2016 more than 12,000 North Carolinians died from opioid-related overdoses, a 24-percent increase according to the Center for Disease Control (CDC). It further states how this epidemic is devastating families and communities, overwhelming medical providers, and putting a strain on prevention and treatment efforts.

The North Carolina Community Action Association (NCCAA) will host the second event of its statewide series in Wilmington on Tuesday, September 25, 2018 from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Burney Center on the campus of UNCW. This event will address North Carolina’s battle with opioid addiction, as well as prevention and education with a special focus on possible solutions to reduce or eliminate the state’s opioid epidemic. Community and nonprofit leaders, healthcare providers, law enforcement officials, educators, people in recovery, elected officials and concerned citizens are encouraged to join in the conversation.

In partnership with Public Media North Carolina’s UNC-TV, and Carolina Public Press, the event will be live-streamed, so that people across the state and the nation can access this life-saving information. While the event is free and open to the public, those who would like to attend in person are encouraged to register for the event due to limited seating. Additionally, a community-wide resource fair will take place from 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. and will include service providers who partner in reduction and treatment efforts.

The North Carolina Community Action Association is a trusted resource and proven advocate for our statewide network of 34 Community Action Agencies. We collaborate with local communities, government agencies, private organizations, and fellow non-profits to invest in community-based, anti-poverty strategies. The Community Action networks works diligently to address the cause and impacts of poverty.

For more information or to register for the event, please visit www.nccaa.net/2018-opioid-symposium. If you would like to learn more about NCCAA, visit www.nccaa.net, email info@nccaa.net, or call (919) 790-5757.