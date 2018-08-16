New Hanover County Board of Education to host school district forums

The New Hanover County Board of Education will conduct three public forums during the month of September 2018 to hear input from the community on the proposed redistricting maps. To make these forums convenient for citizens across the county, they will be held in the central, northern, and southern regions at various schools. Dates for these events are listed below:

Thursday, September 13, 2018, 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Williston Middle School

401 South 10th Street

Wilmington, NC 28401

Wednesday, September 19, 2018, 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Holly Shelter Middle School

3921 Roger Haynes Dr.

Castle Hayne, NC 28429

Wednesday, September 26, 2018, 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Minnie Evans Arts Center

555 Halyburton Memorial Parkway

Wilmington, NC 28412

Each forum will be recorded and aired on NHCS-TV. For more information, visit http://www.nhcs.net/redistricting.htm or call (910) 254-4200.