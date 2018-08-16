New Hanover County elementary schools recognized for literacy programs and support

Four New Hanover County Schools, Winter Park, College Park, Pine Valley and Murrayville Elementary Schools, have been selected to receive the 2018-2019 TrueSchool Innovation Fellowship Award. The TrueSchool Innovation Fellowship provides a $15,000 scholarship per school to cover the full cost of year-long programmatic and coaching support. The project, fully funded by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, is an intensive, collaborative effort aimed at improving literacy among students in pre-kindergarten up to 3rd grade.

“NHCS is excited about the professional development opportunity this affords our teachers at these schools and looks forward to learning and collaborating as a part of this innovative fellowship,” said Dr. LaChawn Smith, NHCS Assistant Superintendent for Instruction and Academic Accountability.

“At Murrayville, we are excited about this Fellowship because it will give us the opportunity to continuously improve as a school. As a school, we are looking for innovative approaches to learning and teaching so that all students have the opportunity to fulfill their full potential and lead successful lives. This Fellowship will also provide an opportunity for our teachers to be empowered to lead transformational change and directly target specific issues that stand in the way of student success,” said Tim Dominowski, Principal of Murrayville Elementary School.

Selected schools will each create teams made up of 3 to 6 members, including the principal and at least two teacher leaders. These teams, with the assistance of TrueSchool’s specialized program and experienced coaches, will lead a school-wide innovation effort with a focus on equity, academic achievement, social-emotional support, and 21st- century learning.

“Educators working on the ground know their school, student, and community needs best. We provide the time, process, and support to enable their leadership potential to flourish and their bold ideas to come to life,” said TrueSchool CEO Amy Vreeland.

TrueSchool, based in New Orleans, has worked with over 1,500 educators in 108 schools who are effecting change for more than 200,000 students in cities across the United States, including Chicago, Los Angeles, New Orleans, and Oakland. For more information on TrueSchool visit their website at http://www.trueschool.org/.

The W.K. Kellogg Foundation, founded in 1930, is one of the world’s largest private foundations. It works with communities around the world to improve conditions for vulnerable children. For more information on the W.K. Kellogg Foundation visitwww.wkkf.org.