NHRMC Receives Donation from George Caplan Revocable Trust

The George Caplan Revocable Trust has donated $343,000 to the New Hanover Regional Medical Center Foundation to support the needs of patients at NHRMC and the Behavioral Health Hospital.

In 2001, George Caplan designated a planned gift to the Behavioral Health Hospital. The gift was received in 2017 following the death of George’s son, Joel.

George’s daughter, Mimi Caplan, is a former employee of the Behavioral Health Hospital. In recognition of the generous gift, the Behavioral Health Courtyard was dedicated Thursday in honor of the Caplan Family.

“I’m absolutely thrilled and I know my daddy would be too,” Mimi Caplan said, at Thursday’s ceremony.

“We are grateful for this generous gift from the Caplan Family,” said Schorr Davis, NHRMC Vice President of Development/Foundation Executive Director. “Mr. Caplan possessed the foresight to plan this legacy gift that will impact our patients long into the future.”

For more information on ways to support NHRMC through the NHRMC Foundation, visit www.nhrmcfoundation.org or call 910-667-5002.