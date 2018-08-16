NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Co-Executrices of the Estate of Melba Faye Hefelfinger, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned do hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned c/o Jill L. Peters Kaess, 101 N. Third Street, Suite 400, Wilmington, North Carolina 28401, on or before the 19th day of November, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 16th day of August, 2018.

Melba H. Jordan and Susan H. Barefoot,

Co-Executrices of the Estate of Melba Faye Hefelfinger

Jill L. Peters Kaess

Smith Moore Leatherwood LLP

101 N. Third Street, Suite 400

Wilmington, NC 28401

August 16, 23, 30,

September 6, 2018

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF

JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF

SUPERIOR COURT

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Margaret W. Sellers (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 15th day of November 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 16th day of August 2018.

Laurence Smith, Executor

212 Friendly Lane

Wilmington, N.C. 28409

August 16, 23, 30,

September 6, 2018

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Reba Lennon Duke, late, of Wilmington, New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them in care of Jerry A. Mannen, Jr., Resident Process Agent at 102 N. Fifth Avenue, Wilmington, NC 28402, on or before November 16, 2018, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 16st day of August, 2018.

Herman Kenneth Duke

Executor of the

Estate of Reba Lennon Duke

Jerry A. Mannen, Jr.

YOW, FOX & MANNEN, LLP

102 N. 5th Avenue

Wilmington, NC 28401

August 16, 23, 30

September 6, 2018

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Henry Nelson Helgesen, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned, c/o Jill L. Peters Kaess, 101 N. Third Street, Suite 400, Wilmington, North Carolina 28401, on or before the 29th day of October, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 26th day of July, 2018.

Rufus Henry Temple, Jr., Executor

of the Estate of Henry Nelson Helgesen

Jill L. Peters Kaess

Smith Moore Leatherwood LLP

101 N. Third Street, Suite 400

Wilmington, NC 28401

July 26, August 2, 9, 16, 2018

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

The undersigned having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Margaret Hoke Harrison

(Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 25th day of October 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 26th day of July 2018

Richard E. Harrison, Jr.,

Administrator

151 Farm Lake Road

Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

July 26, August 2, 9, 16, 2018