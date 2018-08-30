Notice to Creditors

EXECUTOR NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
18 E 1000
Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of William Louis Schaal III, late of Wilmington, New Hanover County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned on or before November 30, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
THIS the 30th day of August 2018.
Kay Stewart Schaal
1707 Ebb Drive
Wilmington, NC 28409
PATRICIA C. JENKINS
Hogue Hill, LLP
Attorneys at Law
P. O. Box 2178
Wilmington, NC 28402
August 30, September 6, 13 20, 2018
August 30, Sept.ember 6, 13, 20, 2018
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Margaret Moore Perdew (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 29th day of November 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 30th day of August 2018.
John Dunn, Jr., Executor
1709 South Live Oak Parkway
Wilmington, N.C. 28403
August 30, Sept. 6, 13, 20, 2018
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Carol Jean Milau (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 29th day of November 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 30th day of August 2018.
Matthew James Milau, Executor
806 Gable Oaks Court
Winnabow, N.C. 28479
August 30, September 6, 13, 20, 2018
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as Co-Executors of the Estate of James C. Mahony, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned do hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned c/o Jill L. Peters Kaess, 101 N. Third Street, Suite 400, Wilmington, North Carolina 28401, on or before the 3rd day of December, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 30th day of August, 2018.
Sharon Mahony and Joseph P. Mahony,
Co-Executors of the Estate of James C. Mahony
Jill L. Peters Kaess
Smith Moore Leatherwood LLP
101 N. Third Street, Suite 400
Wilmington, NC 28401
August 30, September 6, 13, 20, 2018
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of
Ola Bell Ball,(Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 29th day of November 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 30th day of August 2018.
Barbara Ball Blake, Executor
34 Bradley Pines Drive
Wilmington, N.C. 28403
August 30, Sept. 6, 13, 20, 2018
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Claire Hughes (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 22nd day of November 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 23rd day of August 2018.
St. Andrews-Covenant
Presbyterian Church, Inc., Administrator CTA
Katherine Brandi, Clerk of
Session
1416 Market Street
Wilmington, N.C. 28401
August 23, 30, September 6, 13, 2018
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as Executrix of the ESTATE OF EUJAY THIBODEAUX deceased of Wilmington, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 26TH day of November 2018, or this Notice will be plead in bar of their recovery.
All persons indebted to said Estate, please make immediate payment.
Claims should be presented or paid in behalf of the undersigned at 104 Cavalier Drive, Wilmington NC 28403.
This the 23rd day of August 2018.
CAROLYN W THIBODEAUX
ESTATE OF EUJAY THIBODEAUX
James A. MacDonald
The MacDonald Law Firm, PLLC
1508 Military Cutoff Road, Suite 102
Wilmington, NC 28403
August 23, 30 September 6, 13, 2018
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as Co-Executors the ESTATE OF GAIL T. GREENWAY deceased of Wilmington, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 26TH day of November 2018, or this Notice will be plead in bar of their recovery.
All persons indebted to said Estate, please make immediate payment.
Claims should be presented or paid in behalf of the undersigned at 2710 Jones Drive, Lot 49, Mebane, NC 27302.
This the 23rd day of August, 2018.
MARK E GREENWAY, CO-EXECUTOR
ANDREA GREENWAY TURPIN CO-EXECUTOR
ESTATE OF GAIL T. GREENWAY
James A. MacDonald
The MacDonald Law Firm, PLLC
1508 Military Cutoff Road, Suite 102
Wilmington, NC 28403
August 23, 30, September 6, 13, 2018
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as Co-Executrices of the Estate of Melba Faye Hefelfinger, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned do hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned c/o Jill L. Peters Kaess, 101 N. Third Street, Suite 400, Wilmington, North Carolina 28401, on or before the 19th day of November, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 16th day of August, 2018.
Melba H. Jordan and Susan H. Barefoot,
Co-Executrices of the Estate of Melba Faye Hefelfinger
Jill L. Peters Kaess
Smith Moore Leatherwood LLP
101 N. Third Street, Suite 400
Wilmington, NC 28401
August 16, 23, 30,
September 6, 2018
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF
JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF
SUPERIOR COURT
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Margaret W. Sellers (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 15th day of November 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 16th day of August 2018.
Laurence Smith, Executor
212 Friendly Lane
Wilmington, N.C. 28409
August 16, 23, 30,
September 6, 2018
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Reba Lennon Duke, late, of Wilmington, New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them in care of Jerry A. Mannen, Jr., Resident Process Agent at 102 N. Fifth Avenue, Wilmington, NC 28402, on or before November 16, 2018, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 16st day of August, 2018.
Herman Kenneth Duke
Executor of the
Estate of Reba Lennon Duke
Jerry A. Mannen, Jr.
YOW, FOX & MANNEN, LLP
102 N. 5th Avenue
Wilmington, NC 28401
August 16, 23, 30
September 6, 2018