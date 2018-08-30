Radiothon raises $37,542 to Help Patients and Families at NHRMC

The New Hanover Regional Medical Center Foundation has raised $37,542 in partnership with Sunny 103.7 for the 10th Annual Caring for Kids Radiothon. The two-day fundraising event occurred August 22-23 and was broadcast live from the lobby of the NHRMC Betty H. Cameron Women’s & Children’s Hospital and Nunnelee Pediatric Specialty Clinics.

The donations will support the NHRMC Foundation’s Caring for Kids Fund, which provides financial assistance to qualified families of hospitalized pediatric and neonatal patients.

“On behalf of the New Hanover Regional Medical Center Foundation, I couldn’t be more grateful to all the donors as well as Sunny 103.7, along with the many volunteers and team members who helped to host Radiothon,” said Schorr Davis, NHRMC Vice President of Development/Foundation Executive Director. “The two days were inspiring, hearing our parents and children tell their stories of gratitude for the care they have received and for the support the Caring for Kids fund provides in times of need. The dollars raised will have a lasting impact on our families.”

Social workers at the Women’s & Children’s Hospital identify ways to support families in need so they can cover the cost of transportation, buy vital medications, or get the necessities needed to safely go home. Donations help provide an essential balance for families who don’t otherwise have the means to carry the financial burden of caring for a hospitalized child.