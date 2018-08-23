Trending
Lumina News
You are at:»»»School zone enforcement begins next week

School zone enforcement begins next week

0
By on Community News

Wrightsville Beach Police will begin enforcing the school zone on Harbor Island on Monday, August 27. Drivers are reminded to be extra vigilant while driving through school zones, reduce speed in residential neighborhoods, and use extra caution at crosswalks.

Authorities will monitor the HAWK Beacon Signal at the intersection of Causeway Drive and North Channel Drive. This traffic signal requires all vehicles to stop for the flashing and solid red lights at the crosswalk.

Parents are reminded to teach their children to obey all traffic signals when walking or biking to school.

Copyright 2018 Lumina News. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann