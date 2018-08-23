School zone enforcement begins next week

Wrightsville Beach Police will begin enforcing the school zone on Harbor Island on Monday, August 27. Drivers are reminded to be extra vigilant while driving through school zones, reduce speed in residential neighborhoods, and use extra caution at crosswalks.

Authorities will monitor the HAWK Beacon Signal at the intersection of Causeway Drive and North Channel Drive. This traffic signal requires all vehicles to stop for the flashing and solid red lights at the crosswalk.

Parents are reminded to teach their children to obey all traffic signals when walking or biking to school.