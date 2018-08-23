UNCW Chancellor contributes to Endowed Scholarship as Part of First “Chancellor’s Challenge”

UNCW’s Chancellor Jose V. Sartarelli has donated $25,000 to an endowed scholarship as part of the school’s first-ever “Chancellor’s Challenge” giving initiative. The Challenge, spearheaded by Sartarelli, encouraged graduating students to donate to the university to receive a matching pledge.

“I am very pleased that the Chancellor’s Challenge helped inspire every graduating student to recognize the importance of philanthropic giving and to encourage them to give back to the institution and causes they value,” said Chancellor Sartarelli. “By matching their donations and investing into additional student scholarships, I hope I have reiterated the commitment of UNCW’s leadership, faculty and staff to providing the best possible educational opportunities to as many students as we can.”

As part of the Chancellor’s Challenge, 849 graduating students contributed $23,516 in gifts to the university area of their choosing. University faculty and staff also made some significant commitments with 730 employees contributing $234,000. Just this year alone, 10,822 Seahawks made gifts and commitments totaling $15.4 million. The Division for University Advancement touted other impressive giving results on a website launched earlier this summer.

“The Chancellor’s personal commitment inspired hundreds of students to get involved, and it’s a tradition we look forward to continuing,” said Eddie Stuart, vice chancellor for university advancement. “Philanthropy plays an important role in the UNCW experience, and every year I’m humbled by the number of students and employees who give.”

Key priorities of the university’s Strategic Plan include ensuring accessible, affordable education and capitalizing campus partnerships and strengths to enrich the student experience. Through creative fundraising initiatives like the Chancellor’s Challenge and the campus community’s continued philanthropic support, UNCW is able to reach more students, more meaningfully, than ever before.

The $25,000 gift from Chancellor Sartarelli will help fund the Jose V. “Zito” Sartarelli and Katherine A. Sartarelli Distinguished Merit Scholarship. The scholarship was established to assist UNCW in attracting students who demonstrate advanced academic ability and special achievement.