Wilmington Chamber of Commerce holds Leadership Wilmington awards ceremony

The Wilmington Chamber of Commerce held its Leadership Wilmington awards reception on August 9. Each year an alumnus of the leadership program and a recent graduate of the program are recognized for contributions to the community and the organization’s effort.

Hal Kitchin, a 2003 Leadership Wilmington Graduate received the Karl Davis Leadership Wilmington Alumnus of the Year award. Kitchin is a partner in the law firm McGuireWoods LLP who has been a fixture at the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce, serving as chairman of the board of directors in 2013. Kitchin served as chairman of Cape Fear Future, the Chamber’s flagship initiative that launched the Choose Cape Fear branding campaign in 2017 and chaired the Greater Wilmington Chamber Foundation. Kitchin is also a member of the Board of Trustees of the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, helping to shape the direction of the institution, which plays a key role in the economic vitality of the region. Acknowledgement of his extensive volunteer work on community issues, particularly those tied to economic development earned him the award.

This year the Most Outstanding Leadership Wilmington 2018 Class Member Award was presented to two individuals due to a tie in the class voting, Mark Bratton of The Home Depot and Julia Lamacchia of GE Aviation. Every year members of the Leadership Wilmington class elect peers who go above and beyond in making contributions to the class, are open to new ideas, and display outstanding leadership skills. Through their Work On Wilmington committees, Bratton and Lamacchia were key members in helping to organize and implement the day of volunteer service that completed projects at 32 schools and non-profits in New Hanover County in April. Bratton served as chair of the Logistics Committee and Lamacchia was chair of the Projects Committee.

Leadership Wilmington is a program of the Greater Wilmington Chamber Foundation that brings leaders from across the community together to educate, challenge and motivate participants to use their leadership skills for the betterment of the community. Leadership Wilmington organizes and implements the area’s largest community service day, Work on Wilmington, each year as its class project.

