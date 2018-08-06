Wrightsville Beach Police Department receives reaccreditation

On July 28, 2018, the Wrightsville Beach Police Department received its reaccreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies at CALEA’s July conference in Grand Rapids Michigan.

The Wrightsville Beach Police Department had to demonstrate compliance with 482 nationally recognized standards for law enforcement to maintain its Advanced Accreditation status. In March of 2018, the department had its onsite assessment, where CALEA assessors made a full inspection of the department’s accreditation files, operations, policies and procedures. This inspection also included public participation and comment.

On April 16, 2018, the department received a copy of the assessment report from CALEA that was to be forwarded to the full commission for review and consideration for reaccreditation.

“The Wrightsville Beach Police Department is a professional and dedicated law enforcement agency focused on community involvement and collaboration with the communities they serve,” the lead assessor stated in the final report.

The department was initially accredited in July of 2015 with Advanced Accreditation. This was the department’s first reaccreditation.