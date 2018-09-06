2018 Pooch Plunge at Legion Stadium Pool

The YMCA of Southeastern NC and the City of Wilmington are excited to host Wilmington’s favorite summer tradition at Legion Stadium Pool- the Pooch Plunge! Community members are welcome to bring their furry friends to Legion Stadium Pool the week of September 4th – 9th to cool down and have some fun before summer is out!

Pooch Plunge Hours

Thursday, September 6th 3:00pm-8:00pm

Friday, September 7th 3:00pm-8:00pm

Saturday, September 8th 12:00pm-6:00pm

Sunday, September 9th 12:00pm-6:00pm

Pooch Plunge Details

– $5 per dog / day (cash only)

– All dogs must be up-to-date on vaccines

– Owners are responsible for the behavior of pets

– Aggressive dogs are not allowed

– Only dogs allowed in the pool per Health Department regulations

For questions on Legion Stadium, Northside or Robert Strange Pools contact Debi Setzer, YMCA Outdoor Pools Coordinator at (910) 251-9622 x224 or Deborah.Setzer@ymcasenc.org