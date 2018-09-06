Cape Fear Rotary helps to expand museum’s portable planetarium program

Cape Fear Museum has been awarded a $1,995 grant from Cape Fear Rotary to expand program offerings in the Museum’s portable planetarium. The grant will fund ‘Seasonal Stargazing,’ a set of four digital films for each season which will highlight the most prominent and easy-to-find stars and constellations. This stargazing program teaches audience members how to find things in the night sky and gives them a taste of some of the most beautiful objects in astronomy.

“Thank you to Cape Fear Rotary for their generosity to further develop our planetarium program so that we may better serve county residents, especially those living in our surrounding neighborhoods,” said Museum Director Sheryl Kingery Mays.” Each of these films are both fun and educational and will help to better acquaint our visitors with the starry night.”

Cape Fear Rotary is one of five Rotary clubs in Wilmington and meets at Jungle Rapids for breakfast on most Friday mornings. This financial gift was made possible from the proceeds of the annual Cape Fear Rotary golf tournament.