Flotilla organizers encouraging boat entries, seek other prize money sponsors

While organizers seek to encourage entries for boats, the North Carolina Holiday Flotilla has again secured the Blockade Runner as the host site for the Captain’s Party the Friday before Wrightsville Beach’s annual boat parade.

The Blockade Runner is again the host sponsor of the flotilla, though organizers are still seeking a grand prize sponsor for the parade’s $5,000 grand prize for best boat. Atlantic Marine has donated half of the prize money, as organizers said they are seeking one more sponsor to contribute to the prize money.

The Captain’s Party, which will take place on Friday, Nov. 23 at the Blockade Runner, will feature food, drinks and music, as organizers are still seeking a musical act for this year’s show.

This year’s flotilla board includes a new member in Beau Gunn, of 98.3 The Penguin FM and Greenfield Lake Amphitheater, and Jeoffrey Nathan, of the Blockade Runner, serving as a special advisor. Returning board members include local resident Nancy Faye Craig, John Andrews of South Beach Grill, Judd Watkins of Wrightsville Beach Brewery and Jimmy Gilleece of Jimmy’s Wrightsville Beach.

The 35th Annual North Carolina Holiday Flotilla is again scheduled at its usual Saturday after Thanksgiving spot, which this year is Nov. 24. Several other events are returning as well, including the Saturday Festival in the Park, which will feature 120 vendors, as well as several games for the kids, including the Shriner’s Arab Choo Choo. The Antique, Classic & Special Interest Car Show will also return on Saturday to Wrightsville Beach Park, giving a glimpse of some of the hottest cars of yesteryear.