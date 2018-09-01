Landfall Realty shows how the Landfall community is more than just great golf

The Landfall community offers a variety of entertainment and activities for those of all ages and interests. Just recently, Landfall Realty sponsored the Landfall Foundation’s annual Art Show representing over 100 local artists in the mediums of oil, acrylic, water color, pen & ink, sculpture and ceramics drawing a 3-day crowd of over 500 art enthusiasts.

We’ve just concluded another successful year with Landfall’s swim team, the Lazers. Kids aged 4-18 enjoyed competing and proudly hosting meets at our newly renovated Sports Center and Pool.

Coming up, Landfall Realty will sponsor the Legends of Tennis on September 14-15 featuring tennis greats such as Mardy Fish, Luke Jensen, Rennae Stubbs and Michael Pernfors. General Admission tickets will be available for purchase at the Landfall Sports Center.