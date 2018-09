NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

This notice is given pursuant to N.C.G.S. 44A-4(f) of the public sale of personal property. You are hereby notified of the following:

1. Lienor: Jacobi-Lewis Company

622 South Front Street

Wilmington, NC 28401

2. Title Holder:

Scott Haulman

3. Person with whom Lienor dealt:

Scott Haulman

4. Description of property: See attached Exhibit “A”.

5. Amount of lien claim:

$600.00

6. Place of Sale:

622 South Front Street, Wilmington, North Carolina on the 13th day of September, 2018, at 1:00 p.m., the personal property which is more particularly described on Exhibit “A” attached hereto.

7. Date of Sale:

September 13, 2018

Lienor’s Attorney:

H. Kenneth Stephens, II

Attorney at Law

Post Office Box 2237

Wilmington, NC 28402

(910) 343-1022

EXHIBIT “A”

(1) DEAN SR42 GAS FRYER SN# 0603MA0728

(1) 20 QUART STAND MIXER HOBART MN AP00 SW#11-389-294

(1) 24” TEC CHARBROILER

(1) 24” EQUIPMENT STAND FOR CHARBROILER

(1) 93” STAINLESS STEEL DOUBLE OVERSHELF

(1) CIMBALI EXPRESSO MACHINE M30 CLASSIC SN#AD252TADV999A

(1) 36 x 30 EQUIPMENT STAND

(1) TRUE T-23-2 REFRIGERATOR SN#12072938

(1) 48” COLDTEC U2BFF-125 FREEZER SN#UF120411-058

(1) 24 x 72 WORKTABLE W/UNDERSELF (ALL STAINLESS STEEL W/WORK TOP CAN

OPENER HOLE

(1) 10 BURNER RANGE SOUTHBEND MN-X460M-7P SN#02L39529

(1) 2 DOOR BEVAIR BACKBAR 60” MN#BB581 SN#6811006

(1) TUC 27 TRUE UNDER

COUNTER REFRIGERATOR SN#1-4052344

(1) 90” 3 DOOR GLASS DOOR BACK BAR COOLER TRU-TBB-4G SN#1-2465774

(1) NORLAKE PIZZA PREP 3

COMPARTMENT MN#PT93 SN#PT93-12050012

(32) LARGE WINE GLASS

(72) LARGE ROCKS GLASS

(21) SMALL ROCK GLASS

(1) TICKET HOLDER

(14) TALL CHAMPAGNE FLUTE

(6) SHORT CHAMPAGNE FLUTE

(7) SMALL SPOON

(1) SHAKER

(1) SPOON HOLDER

(3) GLASS ROCKS

(9) MARTINI GLASS

(6) COGNAC GLASS

(2) LARGE WATER GLASS

(8) MEDIUM WATER GLASS

(3) SKINNY WATER GLASS

(12) LARGE SIPPING GLASS

(4) SMALL SIPPING GLASS

August 30, September 6, 2018