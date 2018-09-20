CO-EXECUTRIX NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

18 E 1085

Having qualified as Co-Executrix of the Estate of Mark Allen Pendergrass, late of Wilmington, New Hanover County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned on or before December 13, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

THIS the 13th day of September 2018.

Janice L. Pendergass

5409 Edisto Place

Wilmington, NC 28403

Laura V. Duran 244 Evergreen Circle Lexington, NC 24292

Lauren Page

Smith Moore Leatherwood LLP

101 N. Third Street, Suite 400

Wilmington, NC 28401

September 13, 20, 27, October 4, 2018

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Administrator of the ESTATE OF SUSAN GUNDY PAWLING deceased of Wilmington, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17TH day of December, 2018, or this Notice will be plead in bar of their recovery.

All persons indebted to said Estate, please make immediate payment.

Claims should be presented or paid on behalf of the undersigned at 3519 Rhett Butler Place, Charlotte, North Carolina 28270.

This the 13th day of September 2018.

JENNIFER P. MCCONACHY, ADMINISTRATOR

ESTATE OF SUSAN GUNDY PAWLING

James A. MacDonald

The MacDonald Law Firm, PLLC

1508 Military Cutoff Road, Suite 102

Wilmington, NC 28403

September 13, 20, 27, October 4, 2018

EXECUTOR NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF

JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

18 E 1049

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Margaret Holland Moore, late of Wilmington, New Hanover County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned on or before December 6, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

THIS the 6th day of September 2018.

Richard Frank Moore

5023 Nicholas Creek Circle

Wilmington, NC 28409

PATRICIA C. JENKINS

Hogue Hill, LLP

Attorneys at Law

P. O. Box 2178

Wilmington, NC 28402

September 6, 13, 20, 27, 2018

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of

Alma Ursula Spence Foscue (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 6th day of December 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 6th day of September 2018.

Spence M. Foscue, Executor

P.O. Box 942

Montreat, N.C. 28757

Sept. 6, 13, 20, 27 , 2018

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of

Virginia Ann Fogleman (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 6th day of December 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 6th day of September 2018.

Paula Denise Futch, Executor

507 Creekwood Road

Wilmington, N.C. 28411

Sept. 6, 13, 20, 27, 2018

EXECUTOR NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

18 E 1000

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of William Louis Schaal III, late of Wilmington, New Hanover County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned on or before November 30, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

THIS the 30th day of August 2018.

Kay Stewart Schaal

1707 Ebb Drive

Wilmington, NC 28409

PATRICIA C. JENKINS

Hogue Hill, LLP

Attorneys at Law

P. O. Box 2178

Wilmington, NC 28402

August 30, September 6, 13 20, 2018

August 30, Sept.ember 6, 13, 20, 2018

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Margaret Moore Perdew (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 29th day of November 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 30th day of August 2018.

John Dunn, Jr., Executor

1709 South Live Oak Parkway

Wilmington, N.C. 28403

August 30, Sept. 6, 13, 20, 2018

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Carol Jean Milau (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 29th day of November 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 30th day of August 2018.

Matthew James Milau, Executor

806 Gable Oaks Court

Winnabow, N.C. 28479

August 30, September 6, 13, 20, 2018

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the Estate of James C. Mahony, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned do hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned c/o Jill L. Peters Kaess, 101 N. Third Street, Suite 400, Wilmington, North Carolina 28401, on or before the 3rd day of December, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 30th day of August, 2018.

Sharon Mahony and Joseph P. Mahony,

Co-Executors of the Estate of James C. Mahony

Jill L. Peters Kaess

Smith Moore Leatherwood LLP

101 N. Third Street, Suite 400

Wilmington, NC 28401

August 30, September 6, 13, 20, 2018

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of

Ola Bell Ball,(Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 29th day of November 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 30th day of August 2018.

Barbara Ball Blake, Executor

34 Bradley Pines Drive

Wilmington, N.C. 28403

August 30, Sept. 6, 13, 20, 2018