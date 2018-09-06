Wrightsville Beach Police Weekly Arrest Report

Tuesday, August 28

• Jasmine Shanta Blalark was charged with simple possession of Schedule VI substance, marijuana paraphernalia.

Wednesday, August 29

• James Murphy Gregg IV was charged with driving after consuming under 21 years.

• Marguerite Bailey Merriman was charged with intoxicated and disruptive, sale to or purchase by underage person

Friday, August 31

• Gloria Rodriguez was charged with failure to appear, driving while license revoked.

Saturday, September 1

• Cody John Nardone was charged with driving during revocation, possession of schedule VI substance.

• Morgan Frances Rosenhauer was charged with aid and abet driving while license revoked.

• Otoniel Rodriguez Garcia was charged with no liability insurance, failure to register vehicle, improper passing, no operators license.

Sunday, September 2

• Jarell Daeron Massey was charged with possession of less than ½ oz. marijuana.

• Bernell Stephon Cotton was charged with possession of less than ½ oz. marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Jeffrey Richard Gallop was charged with resisting public officer.