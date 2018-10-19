Marking 20 years, Son Run racers take the Loop for prized pies

With its tradition of pies for the winners, the annual Son Run will mark its 20th year this Saturday, Oct. 20 when runners take to the Wrightsville Beach Loop to raise money for charity before earning a sweet reward at race’s end.

An outreach project of Wrightsville United Methodist Church, the 20th Annual Son Run will start Saturday at 8:30 a.m. in front of Wrightsville Beach Parks and Recreation. The flat-surface 5K race runs its course over the Wrightsville Beach Loop before ending near the starting point. There is also a one-mile kids run. Traffic will not be stopped for the race.

The top finishers in the various awards categories all receive an Apple Annie pie, continuing a tradition for the race. Awards are given to the top overall male and female finisher, top masters and top finishers in eight age groups. Packet pickup is available before the race starting at 7 a.m. and on Friday from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. at Wine & Design at 1319 Military Cutoff Rd. Suite JJ.

In past years, the race has raised thousands for charity. This year’s race proceeds will be equally apportioned to the Methodist Home for Children, A Safe Place, Family Promise of the Lower Cape Fear and Congregations for Children.

Methodist Home for Children works to build strong families, protect children who’ve been through revolving short-term placements, who were born addicted to drugs, or who’ve suffered abuse and neglect. The Methodist Home for Children helps stabilize their families and open kids’ futures to new opportunities through higher education grants and vocational training.

A Safe Place focuses on prevention, advocacy, and restoration to assist victims of commercial sexual exploitation and domestic sex trafficking.

Family Promise of the Lower Cape Fear provides case management and transitional housing for families who are victims of domestic violence and provides emergency shelter to homeless families with children; while supplying them with resources and skills vital to regaining and maintaining financial independence.

Congregations for children (C4C) partners churches with public schools in the community with a focus on Improving K-3 literacy, providing for basic needs like food and clothing, helping schools increase parent/adult role model involvement and increasing awareness of child poverty.

Go to https://its-go-time.com/son-run/ for more information.