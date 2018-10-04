NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Loretta Gerenser Lewis, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned do hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned c/o J.C. Hearne, II, 265 Racine Drive, Suite 104, Wilmington, North Carolina 28403, on or before the 3rd day of January 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 4th day of October, 2018.
Christine Lewis Prinz, Executor of the Estate of Loretta Gerenser Lewis
c/o J.C. Hearne, II
265 Racine Drive, Suite 104
Wilmington, NC 28403
October 4, 11, 18, 25, 2018
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF
SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Edward Robert Prince (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 3rd day of January 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 4th day of
October 2018.
Stephen Robert Prince, Executor
3140 Laurel Circle
Centerton, AR 72719
October 4, 11, 18, 25, 2018
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH
CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW
HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF
SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of George T. Fokakis (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 27th day of December 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 27th day of
September 2018.
Charlie M. Belissary
5008 Wynfield Court
Myrtle Beach, S.C. 29577
September 27, October 4, 11, 18, 2018
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH
CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW
HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF
SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Robert “Bobby” Homer Baker, Jr. (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 27th day of December 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 27th day of
September 2018.
Allyson Baker-Newton, Executor
110 Chadwick Ave.
Wilmington, N.C. 28401
September 27, October 4, 11, 18, 2018
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH
CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW
HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
SUPERIOR COURT
DIVISION
18 E 1086
Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Joyce Resanovich aka Joyce S Walker, late of Wilmington, New Hanover County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned on or before December 27, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
THIS the 27th day of September 2018.
Joseph Hall
241 Brighton Road
Wilmington, NC 28409
PATRICIA C. JENKINS Hogue Hill, LLP
Attorneys at Law
P. O. Box 2178
Wilmington, NC 28402
CO-EXECUTRIX NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
18 E 1085
Having qualified as Co-Executrix of the Estate of Mark Allen Pendergrass, late of Wilmington, New Hanover County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned on or before December 13, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
THIS the 13th day of September 2018.
Janice L. Pendergass
5409 Edisto Place
Wilmington, NC 28403
Laura V. Duran 244 Evergreen Circle Lexington, NC 24292
WILLIAM O. J. LYNCH
Hogue Hill, LLP
Attorneys at Law
P. O. Box 2178
Wilmington, NC 28402
September 13, 20, 27, October 4, 2018
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as Administrator of the ESTATE OF SUSAN GUNDY PAWLING deceased of Wilmington, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17TH day of December, 2018, or this Notice will be plead in bar of their recovery.
All persons indebted to said Estate, please make immediate payment.
Claims should be presented or paid on behalf of the undersigned at 3519 Rhett Butler Place, Charlotte, North Carolina 28270.
This the 13th day of September 2018.
JENNIFER P. MCCONACHY, ADMINISTRATOR
ESTATE OF SUSAN GUNDY PAWLING
James A. MacDonald
The MacDonald Law Firm, PLLC
1508 Military Cutoff Road, Suite 102
Wilmington, NC 28403
September 13, 20, 27, October 4, 2018