NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of

Sidney Claire Smith, late, of Wilmington, New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them in care of the Executrix at 5836 Oak Bluff, Wilmington, NC 28409, on or before January 11, 2019, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 11th day of October, 2018.

Jeanie H. Dalton

Executrix of the Estate of

Sidney Claire Smith

Douglas A. Fox

YOW, FOX & MANNEN, LLP

102 N. 5th Avenue

Wilmington, NC 28401

Published: October 11, 18, 25, November 1, 2018

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Loretta Gerenser Lewis, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned do hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned c/o J.C. Hearne, II, 265 Racine Drive, Suite 104, Wilmington, North Carolina 28403, on or before the 10th day of

January 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 11th day of October, 2018.

Christine Lewis Prinz,

Executor of the Estate of Loretta Gerenser Lewis

c/o J.C. Hearne, II

265 Racine Drive, Suite 104

Wilmington, NC 28403

October 11, 18, 25,

November 1, 2018

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF

SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Edward Robert Prince (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 3rd day of January 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 4th day of

October 2018.

Stephen Robert Prince, Executor

3140 Laurel Circle

Centerton, AR 72719

October 4, 11, 18, 25, 2018

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH

CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW

HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF

SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of George T. Fokakis (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 27th day of December 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 27th day of

September 2018.

Charlie M. Belissary

5008 Wynfield Court

Myrtle Beach, S.C. 29577

September 27, October 4, 11, 18, 2018

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH

CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW

HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF

SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Robert “Bobby” Homer Baker, Jr. (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 27th day of December 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 27th day of

September 2018.

Allyson Baker-Newton, Executor

110 Chadwick Ave.

Wilmington, N.C. 28401

September 27, October 4, 11, 18, 2018

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH

CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW

HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT

DIVISION

18 E 1086

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Joyce Resanovich aka Joyce S Walker, late of Wilmington, New Hanover County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned on or before December 27, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

THIS the 27th day of September 2018.

Joseph Hall

241 Brighton Road

Wilmington, NC 28409

PATRICIA C. JENKINS Hogue Hill, LLP

Attorneys at Law

P. O. Box 2178

Wilmington, NC 28402

September 27, October 4, 11, 18, 2018