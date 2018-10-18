NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as Administrator of the ESTATE OF ALMA DARLING WHEELER deceased of Wilmington, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21ST day of January, 2019, or this Notice will be plead in bar of their recovery.
All persons indebted to said Estate, please make immediate payment.
Claims should be presented or paid in behalf of the undersigned at c/o the MacDonald Law Firm, PLLC, 1508 Military Cutoff Road, Suite 102, Wilmington, NC 28403.
This the 18th day of October, 2018.
KRISTOPHER ALLEN
DARLING, EXECUTOR ESTATE OF ALMA DARLING WHEELER
James A. MacDonald
The MacDonald Law Firm, PLLC
1508 Military Cutoff Road, Suite 102
Wilmington, NC 28403
October 18, 25, November 1, 8, 2018
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of JOSEPHINE J. RUSHER A/K/A LILLIAN JOSEPHINE MARIE RUSHER, deceased, New Hanover County Estate File No. 18-E-1175, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina gives notice to all persons, firms, and
corporations having claims against the estate to
present such claims to the undersigned at the offices of Alan M. Solana, Attorney at Law, 1650 Military Cutoff Road, Suite 200, Wilmington, NC 28403, on or before the 18th day of
January, 2019, or this Notice will be pleased in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.
E. Alan Rusher, Executor c/o Alan M. Solana, Attorney at Law
1650 Military Cutoff Road, Suite 200
Wilmington, NC 28403
October 18, 25, November 1, 8, 2018
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Mary Ruth Blalock
(Deceased) of New
Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to
present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 17th day of January 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate
payment to the undersigned.
This is the18th day of
October 2018.
Deborah Ward,
Administrator
55 Lilac Lane
Hampstead, N.C. 28443
October 18, 25, November 1, 8, 2018
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Judy M. Pope a/k/a Judy Madeline Pope, late of 406 Brookmere Court, Wilmington, NC 28411, New Hanover County, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned’s attorney, Kelly M. Shovelin, Four Pillars Law Firm, at 2202 Wrightsville Ave., Ste. 213, Wilmington, NC 28403, on or before the 16th day of
January, 2019 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 18th day of
October, 2018.
William G. Paluck, Sr.,
Executor of the
Estate of Judy M. Pope
Kelly M. Shovelin, Attorney
Four Pillars Law Firm
2202 Wrightsville Ave., Ste. 213
Wilmington, NC 28403
October 18, 25,
November 1, 8, 2018
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of
Sidney Claire Smith, late, of Wilmington, New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them in care of the Executrix at 5836 Oak Bluff, Wilmington, NC 28409, on or before January 11, 2019, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 11th day of October, 2018.
Jeanie H. Dalton
Executrix of the Estate of
Sidney Claire Smith
Douglas A. Fox
YOW, FOX & MANNEN, LLP
102 N. 5th Avenue
Wilmington, NC 28401
Published: October 11, 18, 25, November 1, 2018
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Loretta Gerenser Lewis, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned do hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned c/o J.C. Hearne, II, 265 Racine Drive, Suite 104, Wilmington, North Carolina 28403, on or before the 10th day of
January 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 11th day of October, 2018.
Christine Lewis Prinz,
Executor of the Estate of Loretta Gerenser Lewis
c/o J.C. Hearne, II
265 Racine Drive, Suite 104
Wilmington, NC 28403
October 11, 18, 25,
November 1, 2018
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF
SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Edward Robert Prince (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 3rd day of January 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 4th day of
October 2018.
Stephen Robert Prince, Executor
3140 Laurel Circle
Centerton, AR 72719
October 4, 11, 18, 25, 2018
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH
CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW
HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF
SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of George T. Fokakis (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 27th day of December 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 27th day of
September 2018.
Charlie M. Belissary
5008 Wynfield Court
Myrtle Beach, S.C. 29577
September 27, October 4, 11, 18, 2018
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH
CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW
HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF
SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Robert “Bobby” Homer Baker, Jr. (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 27th day of December 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 27th day of
September 2018.
Allyson Baker-Newton, Executor
110 Chadwick Ave.
Wilmington, N.C. 28401
September 27, October 4, 11, 18, 2018
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH
CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW
HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
SUPERIOR COURT
DIVISION
18 E 1086
Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Joyce Resanovich aka Joyce S Walker, late of Wilmington, New Hanover County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned on or before December 27, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
THIS the 27th day of September 2018.
Joseph Hall
241 Brighton Road
Wilmington, NC 28409
PATRICIA C. JENKINS Hogue Hill, LLP
Attorneys at Law
P. O. Box 2178
Wilmington, NC 28402
September 27, October 4, 11, 18, 2018