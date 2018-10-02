Today is the deadline for curbside placement of Hurricane Florence debris in Wrightsville Beach

Today is the deadline for all Hurricane Florence related debris to be by the street in Wrightsville Beach, as the town’s debris removal contractor will begin picking up debris on Wednesday, Oct. 3. Town officials said that any debris placed beside the road after the contractor has passed by your home will be charged to the homeowner based on the current fee schedule. While no hazardous waste will be accepted, the New Hanover County Hazmat Wagon returns to Wrightsville Beach on Wednesday, Oct. 3.

Debris should be separated into three separate piles. Mixed piles will not be picked-up:

1) Yard Waste (trees, limbs, leaves, etc.) Large limbs should be cut in sections no larger than 8 feet

2) Construction Debris (lumber, sheetrock, siding, shingles, flooring, mattresses, furniture)

3) White goods (washers, dryers, ac units, etc.) All food waste should be removed and doors removed.



All perishable food items should be placed in plastic bags (tied) and deposited in the Town’s green trash container for collection

Loose yard debris, such as leaves, should be placed in paper bags.

If you are located on a private street or in a private community, all hurricane debris must be brought to the nearest public right-of-way. The town will not be reimbursed from FEMA for removing debris from private streets. Normal dumpster service with domestic trash only will continue to be serviced.

No hazardous chemicals or paint will be accepted. However, the New Hanover County Hazmat Wagon will return to normal operation at Wrightsville Beach on Wednesday, October 3rd from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm in the field adjacent to Town Hall. Click here for the complete list of the New Hanover County Hazmat Wagon drop off locations and schedule.

TVs, computers, computer screens (e-debris) will have to be disposed of as Hazardous Waste and not mixed with any other debris.

Sandbags can be delivered to the town’s public works office for re-use in another storm

Do not block fire hydrants or place debris on water meters

Do not block storm water drains and keep debris out of the roadway.

Keep all debris away from power poles, guide wires, cable and phone boxes.

Do not block your neighbor’s driveways or mailboxes

Do not place vegetative debris in your green trash cart

If you have any further questions regarding Hurricane Florence debris pick up, please call the Public Works Department at 910-256-7935.