Foreclosures

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL AND PERSONAL PROPERTY

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

18-SP-608

In the Matter of the

Simultaneous Foreclosure of the Deeds of Trust executed by CSP Holdings, LLC

Grantor,

To John Carter, Teresa Nixon and Kirsten E. Foyles, collectively, the “Original Trustees”,

As recorded in Book 5206, Page 1286 and modified in Book 5606, Page 1296 of the New Hanover County Public Registry.

As recorded in Book 5364, Page 1910 and modified in Book 5606, Page 1306 of the New Hanover County Public Registry.

As recorded in Book 6118, Page 1129 of the New Hanover County Public Registry.

See Substitutions of Trustee which substitute Robbie B. Parker as Substitute Trustee in the place and stead of Original Trustees, as recorded in Book 6168, Page 1043, Book 6168, Page 1046 and Book 6168, Page 1049 of the New Hanover County Public Registry.

________________________

Pursuant to the power and authority contained in that certain Deed of Trust dated July 10, 2007 and recorded on July 11, 2007 in Book 5206 at Page 1286 of the New Hanover County Register of Deeds and modified by that certain Modification of Deed of Trust dated November 10, 2011 and recorded on December 20, 2011 in Book 5606 at Page 1296 (as amended, modified and restated from time to time, collectively, the “Loan 1 Deed of Trust; that certain Deed of Trust dated December 17, 2008 and recorded on December 17, 2008 in Book 5364 at Page 1910 of the New Hanover County Register of Deeds and modified by that certain Modification of Deed of Trust dated November 10, 2011 and recorded on December 20, 2011in Book 5606 at Page 1306 (as amended, modified and restated from time to time, collectively, the “Loan 2 Deed of Trust”); and (c) that certain Deed of Trust dated December 26, 2017 and recorded on February 1, 2018 in Book 6118 at Page 1129 of the New Hanover County Register of Deeds (as amended, modified and restated from time to time, collectively, the “Loan 3 Deed of Trust” together with Loan 1 Deed of Trust and Loan 2 Deed of Trust, collectively the, “Deeds of Trust”), the undersigned Substitute Trustee will sell at public auction, to the highest bidder for cash, the real property more particularly described as follows, together with all rights, privileges and appurtenances thereto (the “Real Property”), and the personal property described in the Deeds of Trust (the “Goods,” and together with the Real Property, the

“Property”):

See Attached

Exhibit “A”

The record owner of the Property as reflected by the records of the Register of Deeds of New Hanover County not more than ten (10) days prior to the posting of this Notice was CSP Holdings, LLC.

The Property will be sold subject to any and all matters superior to the lien of the Deeds of Trust, including without limitation: (a) superior mortgages, deeds of trust, liens and assessments, if any; (b) the lien of unpaid ad valorem taxes; (c) valid and enforceable easements and restrictions of record; and (d) matters which would be revealed by a current and accurate survey of the property.

The Property will be sold “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Substitute Trustee nor the holder of the debt secured by the Deeds of Trust, nor their respective officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representatives, make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property, and any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such conditions expressly are disclaimed.

Pursuant to North Carolina General Statutes Section 45-21.10, any successful bidder may be required to deposit with the Substitute Trustee immediately upon conclusion of the sale a cash deposit in an amount not to exceed the greater of five percent (5%) of the amount bid or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00). Any successful bidder shall be required to tender the full balance of the purchase price so bid in cash or certified check at the time the Substitute Trustee tenders to him a deed for the Property or attempts to tender such deed, and should said successful bidder fail to pay the full balance of the purchase price so bid at that time, he shall remain liable on his bid as provided for in North Carolina General Statutes Sections 45-21.30(d) and (e). In addition to the purchase price so bid any successful bidder will also be responsible for payment of revenue stamps and other costs of closing the sale, including fees and costs of the Substitute Trustee incurred after the date of sale.

NOTICE TO TENANTS – 15 units or less

If you are a tenant of the Real Property, please read the following carefully. Your legal rights may be affected.

Pursuant to North Carolina General Statute Section 45-21.16A, you are hereby given notice that an order for possession of the Real Property may be issued pursuant to North Carolina General Statutes Section 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court in the county in which the Real Property is sold. If an order for possession is issued, you may be required to vacate the Real Property.

Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale dated contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. The notice shall also state that upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

The sale will be held open for ten (10) days for upset bids as by law required.

DATE OF SALE: November 14, 2018

HOUR OF SALE: 12:00 p.m.

PLACE OF SALE: New Hanover County Courthouse

This the 17th day of October, 2018.

/s/Robbie B. Parker

Robbie B. Parker, Substitute Trustee

Lee Law Firm, PLLC

Post Office Box 4548 (28406) 3414 Wrightsville Avenue

Wilmington, North Carolina 28403

Telephone: (910) 399-3447

Exhibit A

Legal Description

BEING Unit F, WELLINGTON POINT CONDOMINIUM, as the same is described in the Declaration for WELLINGTON POINT CONDOMINIUM, dated May 5, 2003 and recorded in Book 3776, Pages 249-274, of the New Hanover County Registry, which Unit is conveyed in conformity with Chapter 47-C of the New Hanover County General Statues referred to as the “North Carolina Condominium Act.”

As a further aid in this description, reference is made to Condominium Plat Book 13, Page 113 of the land records of New Hanover County, N.C., which contains the official recorded survey map of WELLINGTON POINT CONDOMINIUM.

This conveyance is made subject to the provisions of the North Carolina Condominium Act and any amendments thereto; to the conditions, restrictions, easements, covenants and agreements set forth in the Declaration of WELLINGTON POINT CONDOMINIUM, recorded in Book 3776, Pages 249-274 of the Land Records of New Hanover County, as amended by First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Wellington Point Condominium, recorded in Book 4964, Page 2715, New Hanover County Registry.

Also included herewith is an easement to be used in common with other Unit owners for the use of any Common Elements as set forth in the Declaration, as well as the official survey map of WELLINGTON POINT CONDOMINIUM. This conveyance is made subject to any easements reserved by the Grantor for itself and others to use the Common Elements located within or appurtenant to, as set forth in the Declaration.

Also included herein is an exclusive easement for the use and enjoyment of any Limited Common Elements appurtenant to the Unit conveyed herein as so designated in the declaration, as amended, or on the recorded maps of the Condominium.

This conveyance is made subject to all easements now existing or hereafter granted or reserved on any official recorded condominium declaration, condominium plat or survey map of WELLINGTON POINT CONDOMINIUM for the installation, use and maintenance of electric, water, utility and drainage lines and points.

November 1, 8, 2018

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

This notice is given pursuant to N.C.G.S. 44A-4(f) of the public sale of personal property. You are hereby notified of the following:

1.Lienor:

Jacobi-Lewis Company

622 South Front Street

Wilmington, NC 28401

2. Title Holder:

Scott Haulman

3. Person with whom Lienor dealt:

Scott Haulman

4. Description of property:

See attached Exhibit “A”.

5. Amount of lien claim:

$600.00

6. Place of Sale:

622 South Front Street, Wilmington, North Carolina on the 14th day of November, 2018, at 2:00 p.m., the personal property which is more particularly described on Exhibit “A” attached hereto.

7. Date of Sale:

November 14, 2018

Lienor’s Attorney:

H. Kenneth Stephens, II

Attorney at Law

Post Office Box 2237

Wilmington, NC 28402

(910) 343-1022

EXHIBIT “A”

(1) DEAN SR42 GAS FRYER SN# 0603MA0728

(1) 20 QUART STAND MIXER HOBART MN AP00 SW#11-389-294

(1) 24” TEC CHARBROILER

(1) 24” EQUIPMENT STAND FOR CHARBROILER

(1) 93” STAINLESS STEEL DOUBLE OVERSHELF

(1) CIMBALI EXPRESSO MACHINE M30 CLASSIC SN#AD252TADV999A

(1) 36 x 30 EQUIPMENT STAND

(1) TRUE T-23-2 REFRIGERATOR SN#12072938

(1) 48” COLDTEC U2BFF-125 FREEZER SN#UF120411-058

(1) 24 x 72 WORKTABLE W/UNDERSELF (ALL STAINLESS STEEL W/WORK TOP CAN OPENER HOLE

(1) 10 BURNER RANGE SOUTHBEND MN-X460M-7P SN#02L39529

(1) 2 DOOR BEVAIR BACKBAR 60” MN#BB581 SN#6811006

(1) TUC 27 TRUE UNDER COUNTER REFRIGERATOR SN#1-4052344

(1) 90” 3 DOOR GLASS DOOR BACK BAR COOLER TRU-TBB-4G SN#1-2465774

(1) NORLAKE PIZZA PREP 3 COMPARTMENT MN#PT93 SN#PT93-12050012

(32) LARGE WINE GLASS

(72) LARGE ROCKS GLASS

(21) SMALL ROCK GLASS

(1) TICKET HOLDER

(14) TALL CHAMPAGNE FLUTE

(6) SHORT CHAMPAGNE FLUTE

(7) SMALL SPOON

(1) SHAKER

(1) SPOON HOLDER

(3) GLASS ROCKS

(9) MARTINI GLASS

(6) COGNAC GLASS

(2) LARGE WATER GLASS

(8) MEDIUM WATER GLASS

(3) SKINNY WATER GLASS

(12) LARGE SIPPING GLASS

(4) SMALL SIPPING GLASS

November 1, 8, 2018