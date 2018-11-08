Fundraiser for Wrightsville Beach employees scheduled for Thursday at Bluewater Grill

Hoping to help town employees who were impacted by Hurricane Florence in September, a fundraiser sponsored by LM Restaurants and organized by the Wrightsville Beach Foundation and the Wrightsville Beach Volunteer Fire Department (WBVFD) will take place on Thursday, November 8th. The event will be to promote the Wrightsville Beach Assistance Fund. It is going to take place in the parking lot at Bluewater Grill from 4 to 8 p.m.

Food will be provided by Bluewater Waterfront Grill, Oceanic Restaurant, Hops Supply Co., Henry’s Restaurant and Bar, and Carolina Ale House and local breweries including the Mad Mole and Wrightsville Beach Brewery will be on hand to sample their fall brews.

There is a suggested donation of $25 or more, and the event is seeking sponsors. A raffle for prizes will be held, as well as live entertainment—admission is free. There are five “levels” of sponsorship available for purchase, ranging from $250 to $5,000. All sponsorships include drink tickets, raffle tickets, and t-shirts. Category 2 and up also include VIP parking at the event. Go to wrightsvillebeachfoundation.org/florence to donate.

The charity event is in response to the aftermath of hurricane Florence on Wrightsville Beach Town employees. These employees stayed behind during the storm to keep homeowners up to date on the status of their houses’ structure by posting videos to Facebook.

Many of the employees at the Town of Wrightsville Beach suffered damage to their homes. One is displaced due to flooding and loss of the property inside, many had trees cause severe damage to their home, and one lost their heating and air conditioning unit.

All the proceeds earned from this fundraiser will go toward the needs of the town’s employees, as well as towards any of the first responder’s supplies or other needs that are not part of the town budget.

The (WBVFD) is establishing a committee to assess each employees’ situation to address how much assistance is needed to provide for the North Carolina Firefighters Relief Fund.

Many employees worked long hours before, during and after the storm, putting their personal needs aside. Below is a list of some of the damage they incurred:

One employee is displaced after their entire house flooded losing most of the contents.

Several employees sustained flood damage plus roof and siding damage.

Several employees had trees fall on their houses causing major damage.

One employee lost their HVAC unit.

The Wrightsville Beach Foundation and Wrightsville Beach Volunteer Fire Department (WBVFD) are teaming up to set up a Town of Wrightsville Beach Assistance Fund. 100% of the proceeds will go towards: