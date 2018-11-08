EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Mary

Peterson Lennon (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 7th day of

February 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This is the 8th day of November 2018.

Clarice Willoughby,

Executor

2107 Red Hill Church Road Dunn, N.C. 28334

November 8, 15, 20, 29, 2018

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the Estate of William F. Powers, late, of Wilmington, New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them in care of the Co-Executors at 5118 Masonboro

Harbour Drive, Wilmington, NC 28409, on or before

February 8, 2019, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 8th day of

November, 2018.

Maureen Fineman and Kevin Griffin

Co-Executors of the

Estate of William F.

Powers

Jerry A. Mannen, Jr.

YOW, FOX & MANNEN, LLP

102 N. 5th Avenue

Wilmington, NC 28401

November 8, 15, 20, 29, 2018

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the Estate of Robert H. Goslee, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned do hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to Katherine S.

Goslee, 4316 Aftonshire Drive, Wilmington, North Carolina 28412, on or before the 4th day of February, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 1st day of

November, 2018.

Katherine S. Goslee and Franklin E. Martin,

Co-Executors of the Estate of Robert H. Goslee

November 1, 8, 15, 20, 2018

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Michael Richard Barnhill (Deceased) of New

Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to

present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 24th day of January 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate

payment to the undersigned.

This is the 25th day of

October 2018.

Ronnie Kennedy,

Administrator

1623 Kennedy Road

Wilmington, N.C. 28409

October 25, November 1, 8,15, 2018

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Administrator of the ESTATE OF ALMA DARLING WHEELER deceased of Wilmington, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21ST day of January, 2019, or this Notice will be plead in bar of their recovery.

All persons indebted to said Estate, please make immediate payment.

Claims should be presented or paid in behalf of the undersigned at c/o the MacDonald Law Firm, PLLC, 1508 Military Cutoff Road, Suite 102, Wilmington, NC 28403.

This the 18th day of October, 2018.

KRISTOPHER ALLEN

DARLING, EXECUTOR ESTATE OF ALMA DARLING WHEELER

James A. MacDonald

The MacDonald Law Firm, PLLC

1508 Military Cutoff Road, Suite 102

Wilmington, NC 28403

October 18, 25, November 1, 8, 2018

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of JOSEPHINE J. RUSHER A/K/A LILLIAN JOSEPHINE MARIE RUSHER, deceased, New Hanover County Estate File No. 18-E-1175, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina gives notice to all persons, firms, and

corporations having claims against the estate to

present such claims to the undersigned at the offices of Alan M. Solana, Attorney at Law, 1650 Military Cutoff Road, Suite 200, Wilmington, NC 28403, on or before the 18th day of

January, 2019, or this Notice will be pleased in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

E. Alan Rusher, Executor c/o Alan M. Solana, Attorney at Law

1650 Military Cutoff Road, Suite 200

Wilmington, NC 28403

October 18, 25, November 1, 8, 2018

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Mary Ruth Blalock

(Deceased) of New

Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to

present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 17th day of January 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate

payment to the undersigned.

This is the18th day of

October 2018.

Deborah Ward,

Administrator

55 Lilac Lane

Hampstead, N.C. 28443

October 18, 25, November 1, 8, 2018

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Judy M. Pope a/k/a Judy Madeline Pope, late of 406 Brookmere Court, Wilmington, NC 28411, New Hanover County, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned’s attorney, Kelly M. Shovelin, Four Pillars Law Firm, at 2202 Wrightsville Ave., Ste. 213, Wilmington, NC 28403, on or before the 16th day of

January, 2019 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 18th day of

October, 2018.

William G. Paluck, Sr.,

Executor of the

Estate of Judy M. Pope

Kelly M. Shovelin, Attorney

Four Pillars Law Firm

2202 Wrightsville Ave., Ste. 213

Wilmington, NC 28403

October 18, 25,

November 1, 8, 2018