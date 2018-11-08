EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Mary
Peterson Lennon (Deceased) of New Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 7th day of
February 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This is the 8th day of November 2018.
Clarice Willoughby,
Executor
2107 Red Hill Church Road Dunn, N.C. 28334
November 8, 15, 20, 29, 2018
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as Co-Executors of the Estate of William F. Powers, late, of Wilmington, New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them in care of the Co-Executors at 5118 Masonboro
Harbour Drive, Wilmington, NC 28409, on or before
February 8, 2019, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 8th day of
November, 2018.
Maureen Fineman and Kevin Griffin
Co-Executors of the
Estate of William F.
Powers
Jerry A. Mannen, Jr.
YOW, FOX & MANNEN, LLP
102 N. 5th Avenue
Wilmington, NC 28401
November 8, 15, 20, 29, 2018
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as Co-Executors of the Estate of Robert H. Goslee, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina, the undersigned do hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to Katherine S.
Goslee, 4316 Aftonshire Drive, Wilmington, North Carolina 28412, on or before the 4th day of February, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 1st day of
November, 2018.
Katherine S. Goslee and Franklin E. Martin,
Co-Executors of the Estate of Robert H. Goslee
November 1, 8, 15, 20, 2018
ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Michael Richard Barnhill (Deceased) of New
Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to
present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 24th day of January 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate
payment to the undersigned.
This is the 25th day of
October 2018.
Ronnie Kennedy,
Administrator
1623 Kennedy Road
Wilmington, N.C. 28409
October 25, November 1, 8,15, 2018
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as Administrator of the ESTATE OF ALMA DARLING WHEELER deceased of Wilmington, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21ST day of January, 2019, or this Notice will be plead in bar of their recovery.
All persons indebted to said Estate, please make immediate payment.
Claims should be presented or paid in behalf of the undersigned at c/o the MacDonald Law Firm, PLLC, 1508 Military Cutoff Road, Suite 102, Wilmington, NC 28403.
This the 18th day of October, 2018.
KRISTOPHER ALLEN
DARLING, EXECUTOR ESTATE OF ALMA DARLING WHEELER
James A. MacDonald
The MacDonald Law Firm, PLLC
1508 Military Cutoff Road, Suite 102
Wilmington, NC 28403
October 18, 25, November 1, 8, 2018
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of JOSEPHINE J. RUSHER A/K/A LILLIAN JOSEPHINE MARIE RUSHER, deceased, New Hanover County Estate File No. 18-E-1175, late of New Hanover County, North Carolina gives notice to all persons, firms, and
corporations having claims against the estate to
present such claims to the undersigned at the offices of Alan M. Solana, Attorney at Law, 1650 Military Cutoff Road, Suite 200, Wilmington, NC 28403, on or before the 18th day of
January, 2019, or this Notice will be pleased in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.
E. Alan Rusher, Executor c/o Alan M. Solana, Attorney at Law
1650 Military Cutoff Road, Suite 200
Wilmington, NC 28403
October 18, 25, November 1, 8, 2018
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF NEW HANOVER
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
BEFORE THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Mary Ruth Blalock
(Deceased) of New
Hanover County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons having claims against said estate to
present them to the undersigned at the address shown below on or before the 17th day of January 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate
payment to the undersigned.
This is the18th day of
October 2018.
Deborah Ward,
Administrator
55 Lilac Lane
Hampstead, N.C. 28443
October 18, 25, November 1, 8, 2018
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Judy M. Pope a/k/a Judy Madeline Pope, late of 406 Brookmere Court, Wilmington, NC 28411, New Hanover County, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned’s attorney, Kelly M. Shovelin, Four Pillars Law Firm, at 2202 Wrightsville Ave., Ste. 213, Wilmington, NC 28403, on or before the 16th day of
January, 2019 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 18th day of
October, 2018.
William G. Paluck, Sr.,
Executor of the
Estate of Judy M. Pope
Kelly M. Shovelin, Attorney
Four Pillars Law Firm
2202 Wrightsville Ave., Ste. 213
Wilmington, NC 28403
October 18, 25,
November 1, 8, 2018